CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,369 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SUSA opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.