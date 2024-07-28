CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

