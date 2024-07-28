CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

PSA stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.51. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $314.93.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

