CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -355.61 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

