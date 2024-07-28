CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 359,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $14,547,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 162,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000.

FAUG opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

