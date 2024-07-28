CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAD opened at $260.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

