CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 4.2 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.