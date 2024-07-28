CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $470.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

