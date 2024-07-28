CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $229,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.