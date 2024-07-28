CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $671.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

