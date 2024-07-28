CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $140.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.