CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $87.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.