CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.