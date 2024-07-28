CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $279,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Textron by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

