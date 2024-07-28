CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $124.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.