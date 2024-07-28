CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 47 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $253.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.