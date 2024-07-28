CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 9,290 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.66 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.