CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIL. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $919,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $33.24 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

