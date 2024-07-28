CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,076 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after acquiring an additional 238,906 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 710,028 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

