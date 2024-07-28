CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,544 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

