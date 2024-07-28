CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,366 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.91 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

