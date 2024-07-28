CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,898 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.70 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.