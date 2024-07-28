CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 159,869 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,869 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

