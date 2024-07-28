CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 782 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $149.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

