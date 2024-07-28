CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CGI by 9,916.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.9 %

GIB opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.