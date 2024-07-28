CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

