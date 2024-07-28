CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $277.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

