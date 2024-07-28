CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

