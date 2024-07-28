Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

