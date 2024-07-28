Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $138.00 at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $132.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

