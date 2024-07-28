CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

