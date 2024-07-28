DA Davidson Increases Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target to $34.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $637.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

