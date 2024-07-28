Davis R M Inc. Has $139.24 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 93.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.