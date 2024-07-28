Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,075.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DECK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $970.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

