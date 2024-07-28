Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

DECK stock opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $970.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

