Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 141.3% in July

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DRMA opened at $2.27 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($7.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Further Reading

