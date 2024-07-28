Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03), with a volume of 3265595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
