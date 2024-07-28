Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $900.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $875.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

NOW stock opened at $827.61 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $744.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.