DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $161.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Down 40.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

