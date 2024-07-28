DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DRH stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 1,810,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,301,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.