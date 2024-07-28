Diana Derycz Kessler Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tellurian Trading Down 2.4 %

TELL stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.55.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73,428 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 332,323 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

