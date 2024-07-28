DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $208.93 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.78 and its 200-day moving average is $194.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

