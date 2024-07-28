Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

