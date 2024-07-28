Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $147.37, but opened at $141.32. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 389,866 shares.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

