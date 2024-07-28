DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DocGo by 693.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DocGo by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DocGo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.74 on Friday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. Research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

