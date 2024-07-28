Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857 over the last ninety days. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.42 and a one year high of C$8.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

