Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,880,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,119.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,997 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

