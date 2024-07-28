DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $104.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

