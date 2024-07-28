DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $133.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

