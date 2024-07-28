Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

